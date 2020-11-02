Nice (France), Nov 2 (AP) Nice defender Dante will likely be sidelined until the end of the season after tearing the ACL in his left knee during a French league game.

The 37-year-old Nice captain was stretched off the field during Sunday's 3-0 win at Angers after damaging his knee in the second half.

Nice said Dante, a former Brazil international, underwent an MRI scan that confirmed he tore the anterior cruciate ligament in his knee, an injury that can take up to nine months to heal.

Dante has been a stalwart in Nice's defense since he joined the club in 2016. He will be out of contract at the end of the season. (AP)

