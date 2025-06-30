Hyderabad, Jun 30 (PTI) World champions Nikhat Zareen, Lovlina Borgohain, Nitu Ghanghas and Saweety Boora notched contrasting wins to move to the finals of their respective weight categories in the Elite Women's Boxing Tournament here on Monday.

Two-time world champion Zareen impressed once again on home turf, defeating V Lakshaya with a clean 5-0 decision and setting up a 51kg final clash against Jyoti (RSPB).

Tokyo Olympics bronze medallist Borgohain cruised into the 75kg final after overpowering Sneha (Uttar Pradesh) via first-round stoppage (RSC).

Nitu, the 2022 Commonwealth Games gold medallist, out-punched Railways' Manju Rani to enter the 48kg final, setting up a title bout against Chanchal (SAI N).

Saweety too delivered a commanding performance in the 80kg semifinal, outclassing Babita Bisht of All India Police 5-0.

In the 65kg division, former youth world champion Ankushita Boro (TOPS) out-boxed Amita Kundu (AIP) to win 5-0 and will take on Shashi (RSPB), who beat Telangana's Yashi Sharma by the same margin, in the final.

Preeti (TOPS) and Tanu (SSCB) won their respective 54kg semifinals to set up a high-octane final, while Babirojsana Chanu (RSPB) and Kamaljeet Kaur Gill (AIP) progressed in 57kg, the latter after a 3:2 split decision victory.

Among other standout names, Alfiya Pathan (RSPB) recorded an RSC win in the second round to reach the 80kg final, where she will meet Saweety.

Ritika (SAI N) and Shivani Tomar (AIP) will face off in the 80+kg final after decisive wins over Neha (RSPB) and Mankirat Kaur (PUN), respectively.

