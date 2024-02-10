Pallekele [Sri Lanka], February 10 (ANI): Sri Lankan opener Pathum Nissanka's historic double century outpowered a magnificent fightback from veteran Afghanistan all-rounder Mohammed Nabi and Azmatullah Omarzai as the Lankan Lions secured a hard-fought 42-run win over the rising Asian side on Friday.

With this, Sri Lanka leads the three-match ODI series 1-0.

Also Read | Netherlands, Namibia To Tour Nepal for Bilateral ODI and T20I Series in World Cricket League 2.

After Afghanistan won the toss, they asked SL to bat first. Nissanka and Avishka Fernando started well and reached the 50-run mark in just 7.2 overs and scored 90 runs at the end of the first powerplay in 10 overs.

The highlight of the first 10 overs was the beating received by Fareed Ahmad, who was smashed for 19 and 17 runs respectively in the eighth and tenth over, with Nissanka delivering the majority of the blows.

Also Read | MCC World Cricket Committee Recommends Minimum of Three Test Matches in a Series From Next FTP.

Sri Lanka brought up their 100 runs in just 12.1 overs.

Nissanka took some time to settle in. However, the batter went for the big shots after getting his eye in, reaching his fifty in 31 balls, with seven fours and a six. Fernando reached his half-century in 55 balls, with five fours and a six.

He added 182 runs for the opening wicket with Avishka and did not relent after his partner fell in the 27th over, scoring 88 in 88 balls, with eight fours and three sixes.

Sri Lanka reached the 200-run mark in 31.1 overs.

Nissanka reached his hundred in the 32nd over, taking 88 balls to get there with 11 fours and a six.

Sri Lanka reached the 300-run mark in 43.4 overs. Nissanka took merely 48 balls to reach his double ton after crossing his century, smashing 20 fours and eight sixes. With his help, Sri Lanka reached 381/3 in 50 overs.

Sadeera Samarawickrama (45 in 36 balls, with four boundaries and a six) also played a key knock for SL. Fareed Ahmad (2/79) was the pick of the bowlers for Afghanistan.

In the chase of 382 runs, Afghanistan stuttered big time as Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Ibrahim Zadran, Rahmat Shah, skipper Hashmatullah Shahidi and Hashmatullah Shahidi fell one-by-one, four of these for single-digit scores. Afghanistan sank to 55/5 in 8.3 overs. Pramod Madhushan ended up taking three of these wickets.

Then the veteran Nabi was joined by a young Omarzai and they started rebuilding the innings. Nabi made his intentions clear by smashing Dilshan Madhushanka for three fours in the 15th over. 100 runs were up for Afghanistan in 20.3 overs.

With eight boundaries, Nabi raced to his half-century in 64 balls. Omarzai followed him with a half-century in 56 balls, consisting of five fours.

After reaching their half-centuries, the duo upped the attack a bit, reaching the 200-run mark in 34.2 overs.

Nabi scored his second ODI ton in 106 balls, with 13 fours and a six and along with Omarzai was keeping Afghanistan in the hunt. Soon, Omarzai smashed a sixer to bring up not only a 200-run partnership, but his maiden ODI ton in 89 balls, with 10 fours and two sixes.

Nabi and Omarzai smashed Wanindu Hasaranga for three sixes and 20 runs in the 44th over, leaving Afghanistan with 96 runs to chase.

But just when Afghanistan was about to touch 300 runs, Madhushan caught and bowled Nabi for 136 in 130 balls, with 15 fours and three sixes. Afghanistan was 297/6 in 45.2 overs.

Afghanistan reached the 300-run mark in 46.2 overs. Omarzai tried his best to win it for his nation, but the team finish at 339/6 in 50 overs, with the all-rounder unbeaten on 149 in 115 balls, with 13 fours and six sixes along with Ikram Alikhil (10*).

Madushan (4/75) was the pick of the bowlers for SL.

Nissanka was given the 'Player of the Match' award. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)