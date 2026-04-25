Tumkur (Karnataka) [India], April 25 (ANI): Three national junior records highlighted the second day of the 24th National Junior (U20) Athletics Federation Competition at Tumkur's Mahatma Gandhi Stadium in Karnataka on Saturday. While Army's Asian junior silver medallist Nitin Gupta set a new benchmark in the men's U20 5,000m race walk, Mohammed Ashfaq stole the spotlight by breaking both the national junior and meet records in the men's 400m, according to a release from the Athletics Federation of India (AFI).

Nitin Gupta became the first Indian race walker to break the 19-minute barrier in the junior men's 5,000m race walk. On his way to gold, he clocked 18:54.37, lowering his own national record of 19:24.48 set last year in Patna. His Saturday's performance was also better than the Asian U20 Athletics Championships.

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Uttar Pradesh long jumper Shahnavaz Khan also etched his name in the record books.

Ranjana Yadav of Madhya Pradesh also improved the national record in the women's 5,000m race walk. Her gold-winning time was 23:22.12. The previous record of 23:43.58 was set by Manisha last year in Bhubaneswar.

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Away from distance events, the men's 400m track race was the most exciting event on day two of the competition. Of the eight finalists, six crossed the finish line under the Asian junior qualification mark of 47.53 seconds.

But it was Kerala's talented sprinter Mohammed Ashfaq who hogged the limelight by breaking national junior and meet records. His winning time of 46.05 seconds was better than Amoj Jacob's junior national time of 46.26 secs set in 2017. The previous junior meet record was 46.58 secs set last year by Astik Pradhan P.

The field was strong in the women's 400m. Seven of the eight finalists bettered the Asian junior qualification mark of 55.99 seconds. Neeru Pathak of NCOE Trivandrum won gold with a time of 54.31 seconds.

Tamil Nadu's pole vaulter Kavinraja S, the gold winner, also improved his national mark to 5.12m. His previous best of 5.11m was set last year.

At the end of the day, Shahnavaz Khan recorded a massive jump of 8.23m, improving his own meet record of 7.90m and the national junior record of 8.20m set by Murali Sreeshankar in 2018. His gold-winning jump was achieved on his fourth attempt.

Day-two results:

Men: 400m (Asian Jr Q Time 47.53 seconds): Mohammed Ashfaq (Kerala) 46.05 (NR), Piyush Raj (Bihar) 46.62 secs, Ranjith Kumar S (Tamil Nadu) 46.90 secs.

1500m (Asian Jr Q Time 3:51.76): Vansh Kumar (Uttar Pradesh) 3:52.29 secs, Hitesh (Haryana) 3:53.76 secs, Rohit Sagar (Uttar Pradesh) 3:53.91 secs.

110mh (Asian Jr Q Time 13.74 seconds): Kiran K (Kerala) 13.75 secs, Saif Farooq C (Maharashtra) 13.86 secs, Fasalul Haque (Kerala) 14.05 secs.

Hammer throw (Asian Jr Q Mark 65.97m): Ashuvendra Pratap S (Uttar Pradesh) 67.87m, Aman (Haryana) 67.39m, Kartik (Uttar Pradesh) 65.08m.

Pole vault (Asian Jr Q Mark 5.10m): Kavinraja S (Tamil Nadu) 5.12 (NR), Ashish Kumar Yadav (Madhya Pradesh) 4.70m, R Vishal (Tamil Nadu) 4.60m.

Shot put (Asian Jr Q Mark 19.02m): Sai Kiran A (NCOE Patiala) 18.65m, Akhand Pratap Singh (Uttar Pradesh) 17.81m, Ommkar Prasad Nand (Odisha) 17.52m.

5,000m race walk (Asian Jr Q Time 19:53.57): Nitin Gupta (Uttar Pradesh) 18:54.37 (NR), Tushar Panwar (Uttarakhand) 19:48.77, Himanshu Panwar (Uttarakhand) 19:56.74.

Decathlon (Asian Jr Q 6274 points): Upkar (Rajasthan) 7039 points, Jakhar Rahul (Gujarat) 6939 points, Abhay Singh (BSF) 6931 points.

Women:

400m (Asian Jr Q Time 55.99 seconds): Neeru Pathak (NCOE Trivandrum) 54.31 seconds, Tahura Khatun (ONGC) 54.39 secs, Bhoomika Nehate (Maharashtra) 54.68 secs.

1500m (Asian Jr Q Time 4:30.58): Radha Yadav (Madhya Pradesh) 4:32.64 seconds, Snehal Kharat (Maharashtra) 4:36.71 secs, Jhanhavi Dnyaneshwar (Maharashtra) 4:38.39 secs

100mh (Asian Jr Q Time 13.66 seconds): Yamini Karthikeyan (Tamil Nadu) 13.79 seconds, Bhavana G (Tamil Nadu) 14.07 secs, Nupura Holla (Karnataka) 14.22 secs.

Shot put (Asian Jr Q Mark 15.13m): Anupriya VS (Kerala) 14.35m, Pooja Kumari (NCOE Patiala) 13.80m, Madhumitha V (Tamil Nadu) 13.38m.

Long jump: Munmun Chetia (Assam) 6.03m, Sadhana Ravi (Tamil Nadu) 5.74m, Shreshta Prasad (Maharashtra) 5.58m.

5,000m race walk (Asian Jr Q Time 22:41.50): Ranjana Yadav (Madhya Pradesh) 23:22.12 (NR), Yogita (Haryana) 23:27.32, Manisha (Rajasthan) 23:43.94. (ANI)

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