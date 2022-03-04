Singapore, Mar 4 (AP) World No. 1 Jin Young Ko moved into a tie for the 36-hole lead at the HSBC Women's World Championship on Friday in only her second round since returning from a three-month break from the LPGA Tour.

Ko shot a 5-under 67, including a birdie on the par-5 16th, and was level with Amy Yang, who also shot 67. They had 8-under totals of 136 on the Sentosa Golf Club's Tanjong course.

Also Read | Cristiano Ronaldo’s Manchester United Future in Question As Ralf Rangnick Doubts Forward.

Brooke Henderson and Meghan Kang (69) were among a group tied for third, two strokes behind.

Patty Tavatanakit, who led by a shot after the first round, shot 74 and was five strokes behind.

Also Read | India Vs Sri Lanka: Anushka Sharma Joins Virat Kohli During His 100th Test Felicitation Ceremony (View Pics).

Ko spent her time away from the tour in her native South Korea before returning to practice about a month ago and rejoining the LPGA Tour in Singapore. (AP)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)