Munich, Jul 19 (PTI) The International Shooting Sport Federation (ISSF) has decided to hold continental video meetings" instead of the 2020 General Assembly considering the extraordinary situation arising out of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The meet was scheduled to be held at the ISSF headquarters here from November 21. The decision was taken by the executive committee of the sport's global body.

Also Read | WI 201/4 in 69 Overs | England vs West Indies Live Score Updates of 2nd Test Day 4: Ben Stokes Dismisses Kraigg Brathwaite.

However, the ISSF said in a statement that the majority of member nations were in favour of video meetings due to the risks involved under the current circumstances.

"The ISSF Executive Committee supported the opinion of the Member Federations' majority who expressed their opinion during the survey that it would be more rational to hold continental video meetings instead of the 2020 General Assembly taking into account the existing risks and restrictions," the sport's apex body said in the statement.

Also Read | Alaves vs Barcelona Match, La Liga 2019-20 Free Live Streaming Online & Time in IST: How to Get Live Telecast on TV & Football Score Updates in India?.

"This will allow for a more detailed discussion of management reports on current ISSF activities and specific issues of concern to Member Federations while avoiding possible problems due to technical failures, language barriers, and and time differences."

On Friday, the ISSF had announced the cancellation the 2020 European Shotgun Championship.

The year's World Cup stages remain cancelled due to the global health crisis.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)