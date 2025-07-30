London, Jul 30 (PTI) Injured skipper Ben Stokes and lead pacer Jofra Archer will not be part of the fifth and final Test against India, starting here from Thursday, as England made three changes to their playing XI for the series-deciding game.

The hosts lead the series 2-1 after four intensely fought Test matches that has also had its fair share of controversies.

Ollie Pope will lead the side in Stokes' absence.

Stokes, who has led the team from the front and has claimed 17 wickets while scoring some vital runs with bat, will miss out on the game at The Oval due to a shoulder injury, while Archer has been rested after having made his return to Test cricket following a long gap of four years.

Pacer Brydon Carse will also miss the final Test, the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) said in a press release on Wednesday.

"Captain Ben Stokes is unavailable due to a right shoulder injury. Also missing out are spinner Liam Dawson and pace bowlers Jofra Archer and Brydon Carse.

"England have included Jacob Bethell, who will bat at No.6. Surrey bowlers Gus Atkinson and Jamie Overton come into the side, along with Nottinghamshire quick Josh Tongue," the ECB said.

England playing XI: Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Ollie Pope (c), Joe Root, Harry Brook, Jacob Bethell, Jamie Smith (wk), Chris Woakes, Gus Atkinson, Jamie Overton, Josh Tongue.

