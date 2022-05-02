London [UK], May 2 (ANI): Northamptonshire Steelbacks has confirmed that Australia batter Chris Lynn will join the club for the 2022 Vitality Blast competition.

The hard-hitting batsman brings an incredible T20 experience, playing 230 matches and is set to feature in the Vitality Blast for the first time.

"I have always wanted to play county cricket and I'm really looking forward to joining up with Northamptonshire for the Vitality Blast. The UK is a great place to play and I am hopeful that I can contribute with some good performances and also try to entertain the Steelback fans this summer," Lynn said.

In T20 cricket, Lynn has scored more than 6,000 runs at an average above 30 and with an incredible strike rate of 140.

With forty T20 half-centuries and two centuries under his belt, Steelbacks Skipper Josh Cobb was excited by what Lynn brings.

"To get someone of Lynn's quality is an excellent signing. He fits the bill really well in terms of his power at the top of the order and fills that slot for us nicely. I really get the feeling he has a hunger to go out there and perform and when he does Wantage Road certainly won't be big enough," said Josh Cobb.

Lynn joins Kiwi Jimmy Neesham as Northamptonshire's second overseas for the tournament and is available for all 14 group stage matches plus finals fixtures.

"Lynn's captained the Brisbane Heat for a number of years too so for me personally he brings those leadership qualities as well. I'm looking forward to working alongside him and getting some different views he might have," said Cobb. (ANI)

