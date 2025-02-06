Shillong, Feb 6 (PTI) The Indian Super League enters a new territory in football-crazy Shillong as NorthEast United FC lock horns with Mumbai City FC with both teams continuing their playoffs pursuits, here on Friday.

The Islanders will aim to bounce back after a goalless draw in their previous game against East Bengal FC, whereas the Highlanders will look to extend their unbeaten streak to nine games.

In the reverse fixture, the Highlanders prevailed by a dominating 3-0 margin and will have their eyes set on securing their second league double against Mumbai City FC, having previously done so in 2020-21.

It was incidentally the last time that NorthEast United FC had qualified for the playoffs as well, and they are primed to do so this season too.

Currently, NorthEast United FC have 29 points on the back of seven victories and eight draws after 19 encounters, placed fourth in the points table, having drawn four times and won once in their last five games.

The Islanders are positioned sixth in the rankings, as they have 28 points to their name from 18 games due to seven wins and draws each.

Their last five games have seen the team win and draw twice. Incidentally, Mumbai City FC's seven stalemates this season are only surpassed by NorthEast United FC's eight.

One of the key contributors to that is the fact that the Islanders are the fourth-least scoring team in the ISL this season, having netted 22 times in 14 games.

Nikolaos Karelis' nine strikes are followed by Lallianzuala Chhangte, who has scored only thrice.

The Highlanders have fared admirably well on this front, netting 37 times – the second-most in the league.

ISL 2024-25's leading goal-scorer Alaaeddine Ajaraie (18) has spearheaded their pursuit of glory upfront with aplomb, and he had even bagged a brace in the clash between these two teams in Mumbai earlier this season.

