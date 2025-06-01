Stavanger (Norway), June 1 (ANI): Round 5 of Norway Chess 2025 delivered gripping action across all boards. While all three classical games ended in draws, the intensity remained high as each matchup progressed to Armageddon.

The games of Arjun Erigaisi against Hikaru Nakamura, Wei Yi against World Champion Dommaraju Gukesh, and Fabiano Caruana against Magnus Carlsen ended in hard-fought draws.

Also Read | PBKS vs MI IPL 2025 Qualifier 2: Arshdeep Singh Looking Forward To Help Punjab Kings Win Their First Indian Premier League Title.

Arjun Erigaisi, Wei Yi and Magnus Carlsen triumphed in their Armageddon games, earning the crucial extra points, as per a release from Norway Chess.

With his Armageddon win, Magnus Carlsen continues to lead the standings, reinforcing his commanding presence in this year's event. The tournament continues tomorrow with Round 6, featuring the highly anticipated rematch between World Champion Dommaraju Gukesh and World No. 1 Magnus Carlsen.

Also Read | ENG vs WI 1st ODI 2025: West Indies Cricket Team Fined for Slow Over-Rate in First ODI Against England.

The Norway Chess Women's tournament saw another exciting day with a decisive win for Vaishali Rameshbabu against Sarasadat Khademalsharieh. It marked her first classical victory in this year's edition of Norway Chess.

The two remaining games Anna Muzychuk against World Champion Wenjun Ju, and Humpy Koneru against Lei Tingjie, were decided in Armageddon, emphasizing the intense competition in the women's field, where each point is crucial.

Wenjun Ju and Humpy Koneru prevailed in their Armageddon games, earning the important extra points. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)