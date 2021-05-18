London [UK], May 18 (ANI): England pacer Stuart Broad has said that he along with James Anderson are the best bowling attack in England and there are not many who could argue this fact.

Broad also opened up on how trust went out of the window during Ed Smith's tenure as a national selector. Last year, the pacer was dropped for the first Test against West Indies, but he staged a remarkable comeback in the remaining two Tests.

"Last year I was disgruntled because the selectors had said the first Test team of the summer will be our best team. For someone who had been through the Ashes successfully, been through South Africa successfully and stayed fit, I felt it was my shirt. I felt I was in the best team. So to be told I suddenly wasn't in the best team with my record in England, that's what upset me," ESPNcricinfo quoted Broad as saying.

"Is it realistic I'm going to play every Test? No. But if the communication is done well then you understand the reasons for it. You understand why you might miss certain games to be fit for other games. That along with building experience into different players. If I had a choice I'd want to play all seven Tests. Part of the reason I don't play white ball cricket any more is so I'm fit and available for Test cricket and fresh when I'm needed. But if Chris Silverwood decides he needs to get experience into some players and have a look at a different line-up and it's explained in a good way... absolutely, I would understand," he added.

Broad said that he prides himself on being fit and ready for every Test match that is in store for England. "I pride myself on being available and ready. I'm bowling well, taking wickets for Notts and helping win games. I don't think many could argue against Jimmy and I being in the best bowling attack in England, but if you need to get experience and overs into bowlers that is what it is."

"It's when the communication disappears; that's when players can't see reasons or see through it. You can say [Smith's period as National Selector] was a success in the sense that the team won games and a World Cup. And he brought some fine players through," he added.

Talking about his relationship with Smith, Broad said: "But from my point of view we struggled a bit on the communication side and probably saw the game of cricket slightly differently. A lot of people have bosses who don't rate them as much as other people and I think he was mine. He probably didn't rate me as much as other players. That's fine but I kept trying to prove some selection decisions wrong."

"I really disagreed with getting left out in Barbados [at the start of 2019]. It's one of the best places to bowl as a tall fast bowler. And there are a few occasions where I have felt a bit disgruntled and didn't have the clarity of communication that I would have liked. That Test I missed at the Ageas Bowl is the only English Test I've missed in what, 10 years? And that was through selection," he added.

England will take on New Zealand in two Tests, beginning June 2. The Three Lions will also host India in a five-match Test series, beginning this August. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)