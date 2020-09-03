Rajkot, Sep 3 (PTI) Renowned coach Akabarkhan Babi, popularly known as 'Babi Saheb', has died, the Saurashtra Cricket Association (SCA) informed on Thursday.

He was in his 80s and died on Wednesday due to old age related problems, the SCA said.

Also Read | GER vs SPA Dream11 Prediction in UEFA Nations League 2020-21: Tips to Pick Best Team for Germany vs Spain Football Match.

Babi was one of the pioneers in cricket coaching in Rajkot and nearby areas. He was involved with coaching for over four decades.

Many remarkable cricketers of Saurashtra, including former Test player Dhiraj Parsana, Uday Joshi, Niranjan Mehta, Mahendra Rajdev among others were coached by Babi.

Also Read | Lionel Messi Transfer News: Real Madrid Stars Sergio Ramos, Luka Modric Hope Argentina Football Star Remains at Barcelona.

Vandit Jivrajani and Kishan Parmar too were coached by Babi, while former India batsman Vinod Kambli had brief training stint under him.

According to SCA, Babi was probably the first coach to adopt the Australian method of cricket coaching in India and had also served as a coach in BCCI.

Former BCCI and SCA secretary Niranjan Shah condoled his demise.

"Babi Saheb was the man with quality, ethics and great cricketing capabilities. His dedication and contribution in cricket coaching shall be remembered forever," said Shah.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)