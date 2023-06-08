Belgrade [Serbia], June 8 (ANI): President Droupadi Murmu hailed the sports ties between India and Serbia and said tennis legend Novak Djokovic is seen as a role model and inspiration for millions in India.

President Murmu on Wednesday arrived in Serbia for an official state visit. The ongoing visit by President Murmu marks the first such visit by an Indian head of state to Serbia. In a special gesture, she was received by Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic, and accorded a guard of honour at the Nikola Tesla Airport in Belgrade.

Addressing the Indian diaspora at the Serbian capital, Belgrade, on Wednesday, President hailed the 22-time Grand Slam champion and said, "Back home Novak Djokovic is seen as a role model and inspiration for millions. Several sports coaches from Serbia are helping Indian athletes and sportspersons to improve their skills."

Currently, the Serbian great is competing at the ongoing French Open 2023. The third seed at the clay-court major endured an early bombardment from Karen Khachanov before winning with ease in the quarterfinals 4-6, 7-6(0), 6-2, 6-4.

Djokovic didn't have a breakpoint in the first two sets, but he dramatically improved on Court Philippe-Chatrier after the second set tie-break to win in three hours and 38 minutes.

He will next face the World No.1 Carlos Alcaraz in the semifinals of the ongoing Grand Slam. (ANI)

