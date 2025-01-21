Tennis superstar Novak Djokovic produced a sensational performance in the Australian Open 2025 quarterfinal as he defeated Carlos Alcaraz to make his place in the semifinal. Djokovic defeated Alcaraz 4-6, 6-4, 6-3, 6-4. The match started late and finished at around 1:00 AM at Melbourne. Djokovic's kids Tara and Stefan were present in the stands and as Djokovic was getting interviewed following the victory, he gently interrupted it and addressed his kids saying 'When are you going to sleep tonight?'. He admitted that he was surprised seeing them still at the Rod Laver Arena. He also expressed his love and thanked them for supporting him sharing an adorable moment. Novak Djokovic Beats Carlos Alcaraz 4-6, 6-4, 6-3, 6-4 in Intense Clash to Qualify for Australian Open 2025 Semifinals.

Novak Djokovic Shares Adorable Moment With His Kids

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Eurosport (@eurosport)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)