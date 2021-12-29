Sydney [Australia], December 29 (ANI): World number one Novak Djokovic has withdrawn from the 16-country 2022 ATP Cup, organizers announced on Wednesday.

After the withdrawal of 20-time Grand Slam winner, Serbia still remains in the competition and will now be led by world number 33 Dusan Lajovic.

After this late withdrawal from the ATP Cup, Djokovic's participation in the season's first Grand Slam, Australian Open has come under the scanner.

There has been intense speculation as to whether the nine-time Australian Open champion will travel to Australia, given that Djokovic has refused to confirm if he has been vaccinated against COVID-19 or not. Notably, to enter Australia he and members of his team need to be vaccinated. The Australia Open begins in Melbourne on January 17.

It was also announced by organizers that France has become a late addition to the 2022 ATP Cup, replacing Austria in Group B following the withdrawals of Dominic Thiem and Dennis Novak. The world number 15, Thiem announced his withdrawal from the ATP Cup along with the Australian Open on Tuesday.

World No. 35 Ugo Humbert will lead the Frenchmen as he is joined by Arthur Rinderknech, Edouard Roger-Vasselin and Fabrice Martin in Sydney.

Russia's Andrey Rublev, Aslan Karatsev and Evgeny Donskoy have pulled out, and Evgeny Karlovskiy will join the team. Team USA's Austin Krajicek has also withdrawn, and will not be replaced at this time.

The ATP Cup will begin on Saturday at both Ken Rosewall Arena and Qudos Bank Arena, Sydney Olympic Park. (ANI)

