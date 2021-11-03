Dubai, Nov 3 (PTI) New Zealand beat Scotland by 16 runs in their Super 12 game of the T20 World Cup here on Wednesday.

Chasing 173, Scotland could only score 156 for five in 20 overs with Michael Leask top-scoring with 42 not out.

For New Zealand, Trent Boult and Ish Sodhi took two wickets while Tim Southee got one.

Earlier, veteran opener Martin Guptill smashed 93 off 56 balls to take New Zealand to a challenging 172 for five.

Guptill hit six fours and seven sixes during his 56-ball knock and added 105 runs in little over 12 overs with Glenn Phillips (33 off 37 balls) after the Black Caps were reduced to 52 for three just after the power play.

For Scotland, pacers Brad Wheal and Saafiyan Sharif got two wickets apiece.

Brief Scores:

New Zealand: 172 for 5 in 20 overs (Martin Guptill 93; Brad Wheal 2/40, Saafiyan Sharif 2/28).

Scotland: 156 for 5 in 20 overs (Michael Leask 42 not out; Trent Boult 2/29, Ish Sodhi 2/42).

