Dharamsala, Oct 28 (PTI) New Zealand skipper Tom Latham won the toss and elected to bowl against Australia in their World Cup match here on Saturday.

Australia made one change, bringing in Travis Head for Cameron Green, while new Zealand brought in Jimmy Neesham for Mark Chapman in their playing XI.

Chapman missed out due to a calf niggle.

Teams:

Australia: David Warner, Travis Head, Mitchell Marsh, Steven Smith, Marnus Labuschagne, Josh Inglis(w), Glenn Maxwell, Pat Cummins(c), Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood

New Zealand: Devon Conway, Will Young, Rachin Ravindra, Daryl Mitchell, Tom Latham(w/c), Glenn Phillips, James Neesham, Mitchell Santner, Matt Henry, Lockie Ferguson, Trent Boult.

