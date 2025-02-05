Margao, Feb 5 (PTI) Odisha FC will look to secure their first-ever ISL win against FC Goa to bridge the gap and enter playoffs when the two sides lock horns here on Wednesday.

The Gaurs are aiming for a third league double against Odisha FC, since they had won the reverse fixture by a 4-2 margin on January 4.

FC Goa have won seven out of the 11 encounters against the Juggernauts in the ISL, which makes them only one of the two teams in the league's history besides Mohun Bagan Super Giant (against East Bengal FC), to stay unbeaten against a single opponent after facing them over 10 times.

In their previous clash, FC Goa lost 1-3 to Jamshedpur FC, which snapped their 12-game-long unbeaten run that comprised eight triumphs.

The Gaurs will be eyeing to avoid consecutive defeats in the same season for the first time since April last year, when they were defeated by Mumbai City FC twice.

Odisha FC, on the other hand, have momentum in their side since they won their last away game by 3-2 against Bengaluru FC and then drew 2-2 at home against NorthEast United FC.

Prior to the match against the Blues, the Sergio Lobera-coached side was on a three-game-long winless streak on the road (D2 L1).

The Juggernauts have previously managed back-to-back away wins only twice, between November-December 2024 and December 2023-February 2024.

FC Goa are placed third in the points table with 33 points from 18 matches, as they have won nine encounters and drawn six times. They will want to surpass the second-placed Jamshedpur FC (34), whereas Odisha FC are also three points (25) adrift the sixth-placed Mumbai City FC (28).

