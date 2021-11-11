Bhubaneswar, Nov 11 (PTI) Indian Super League (ISL) club Odisha FC on Thursday announced Staffordshire University as their new education and community partner.

The university, which for over 100 years has been making a difference to careers and industry in the United Kingdom, will look to work in collaboration with Odisha's colleges and universities to provide educational content virtually on a variety of subjects throughout the year.

Odisha FC president Raj Athwal said, "Staffordshire University has a strong reputation in the UK for providing a high-quality, industry-focused education to students, who come from all over the UK, and abroad, to study at this award-winning institution."

"Besides helping Odia students, this partnership is sure to have a positive impact on the lives of people throughout the state, as well as India, providing a variety of learning opportunities."

Welcoming the new partnership, Staffordshire University vice-chancellor and chief executive designate, professor Martin Jones said, "India has always been an important market for us and we have had some excellent students come and study with us over the years.

"We have hosted elite students through the GREAT scholarship scheme in partnership with the British Council, and the relationship with Odisha FC is another example of how we want to work closely in India with key partners to provide opportunities for students and staff in both organisations."

