Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], January 20 (ANI): Odisha Sports Minister on Sunday expressed his desire to make India's traditional sport Kho Kho a part of the Olympic Games.

The Government of Odisha is also the official sponsor of the Indian men's and women's Kho Kho team.

The inaugural Kho Kho World Cup in New Delhi concluded on a historic note with India securing the titles in both men's and women's competitions.

In a masterclass of speed, strategy, and skill, the Indian women's kho kho team scripted history by clinching the inaugural Kho Kho World Cup 2025 title at the Indira Gandhi Indoor Stadium on a magical Sunday night.

The Women in Blue dominated Nepal in a spectacular final, sealing their victory with an emphatic score of 78-40. The men's team also secured a 54-36 win over Nepal in the title clash.

India's path to glory included commanding victories over South Korea, IR Iran, and Malaysia in the group stages, followed by a triumph against Bangladesh in the quarter-finals and a masterful win over South Africa in the semi-finals.

This historic achievement not only crowns India as the inaugural world champion but also marks a watershed moment for this Indigenous sport on the global stage.

Speaking to ANI, Suryabanshi Suraj said that the Odisha Government has been giving a lot of importance to India's indigenous game. He added that Kho Kho has now moved to the "global platform" with the help of Kho Kho World Cup 2025.

"It was the first ever Kho Kho World Cup. Our men's and women's teams have won it. The Government of Odisha is the official sponsor of the national team. Our indigenous game has been given a lot of importance by the Government of Odisha. Kho Kho has now moved from the soil platform to the global platform. This is a big thing in itself... We will do our best to make Kho Kho a part of the Olympic Games...," Suryabanshi Suraj told ANI.

Meanwhile, the Men in Blue dominated the final against Nepal with a commanding 54-36 victory, led by outstanding performances from captain Pratik Waikar and tournament standout Ramji Kashyap. They joined the women's team, who dominated Nepal in another excellent final, sealing their victory with an emphatic score of 78-40.

The team's journey to the championship was nothing short of remarkable. India showcased their dominance throughout the tournament, beginning with convincing victories over Brazil, Peru, and Bhutan in the group stages.

Their momentum continued through the knockout rounds, where they outclassed Bangladesh in the quarterfinals before overcoming a strong South African side in the semifinals. (ANI)

