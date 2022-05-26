London [UK], May 26 (ANI): English bowler Ollie Robinson will withdraw from County Select XI which will face the touring New Zealand team at Chelmsford on Thursday due to back stiffness.

As per ESPNCricinfo, Robinson reported stiffness in his back during the pre-match warm-up. With this, the bowler's hopes of an imminent Test recall are facing another setback.

Now, Ethan Bamber of Middlesex has been called into the squad as a cover, but he was not named in the playing XI.

The bowler, one of the Wisden's Five Cricketers of the Year is one of the best seamers for England ever since his debut one year back against New Zealand at Lord's, in which he took seven wickets.

Robinson claimed 28 wickets in his maiden home season and also 11 more in England's Ashes campaign. But struggles with his fitness started during that tour, with him missing the fourth test in Sydney. In the final Test at Hobart, he could only bowl 19 overs across both innings after facing a back spasm.

He was selected for England's tour of Caribbean after legendary bowlers James Anderson and Stuart Broad were controversially omitted. However, after his back spasm resurfaced during his side's warm-up in Antigua, he could not play in the series. After his return to England, the start of Robinson's county season with Sussex suffered disruptions, including a tooth infection that delayed his first appearance till early May. A bout of food poisoning also hampered his next appearance against Leicestershire, in which he could bowl one over in the first innings and seven on the third day. New Zealand's subsequent tour game at Hove, bowling 18 economic and wicketless overs in a rain-affected match.

After being omitted from England's squad for the first two tests against Kiwis and T20 Blast dominating county schedules, Robinson is left only with a Championship game against Glamorgan from June 12 to present his case for inclusion in the squad of the third test. (ANI)

