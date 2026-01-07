New Delhi [India], January 7 (ANI): Olympian and Asian Games gold medalist Jinson Johnson pulled down curtains on his athletics career on Wednesday, noting his rise as a "boy with a dream" to achieving podium spots in the Asian Games.

The middle-distance runner, who had been active in athletics for over a decade, achieved a major milestone at the Rio 2016 Olympics, becoming the first Indian male runner to qualify for the marquee event in 800 m since Sriram Singh in 1980, according to Olympics.com. He finished fifth in the competition.

But later, the Indian athlete secured the gold and silver in the Asian Games Jakarta 2018, winning the top prize in 1,500 m and silver in 800 m. Later at Hangzhou in the Asian Games, he went on to bag a 1,500 m bronze, completing all the colours of medals at the Asian Games. In the Asian Athletics Championships, he won the silver and bronze in 2015 and 2017, respectively. He is also the record-holder at the national level in 1,500 m, having achieved it at the ISTAF Berlin meet in 2019 with a time of timing of 3:35.24.

Taking to Instagram, he posted, "From a boy with dream started the journey from Kolkata and reached up Asian Games podium in Hangzhou 2023. Thank you, Athletics. Some journeys are measured in meters and seconds. Some are measured in tears, sacrifices, faith, and the people who never let you fall."

Jinson reminisced about how his journey as an athlete began in 2007 with a national-level medal at school. Although he was not aware of what this journey had in store for him, he knew he wanted to "run for India".

"My journey began in 2007 in Kolkata, with my first school National medal.I did not know then where this road would lead me. I only knew one thing -I wanted to run for India. What followed was a life shaped by relentless training, quiet struggles, painful injuries, lonely tracks, comebacks that tested my soul, and moments that made every sacrifice worth it," he added.

He also recalled breaking the then 42-year-old record in the 800 m competition in 2018 during the National Inter-State Athletics Championships in Guwahati and how he followed it up by breaking the 1,500 m record in the Commonwealth Games 2018 at Gold Coast, terming these two records as the "proudest moments of his life".

"In 2018, at the National Inter-State Athletics Championship in Guwahati, I broke the 42- year- old National Record in 800m. The same year, at the Commonwealth Games in Gold Coast, I broke the 23-year-old National Record in the 1500m. Breaking two National Records and contributing to Indian Athletics remains one of the proudest moments of my life. I was blessed to represent my Country at the Olympic Games, World Athletics Championships, Asian Games, and Commonwealth Games. Every time I wore the tricolour, I ran not just with my legs, but with my heart," he continued.

"In 2018, I was ranked the top athlete in Asia, which gave me the opportunity to represent Asia-Pacific at the IAAF World Continental Cup in Ostrava. That year was truly momentous-I won gold in the 1500m and Silver in the 800m at the Jakarta Asian Games," he added.

The athlete said that everything was "going well untill 2019" when the COVID pandemic and a serious Achilles tendon injury "hit his career hard".

"After three long years of setbacks and recovery, I returned to win a bronze medal at the Hangzhou Asian Games 2023-my final race at the National and International level," he added.

Jinson remarked his journey was "never mine alone".

"I bow in deep gratitude to all my coaches who guided me through every phase of my career. Your belief carried me on days when my body was tired, and my mind was heavy. I am forever thankful to the Athletics Federation of India, Reliance Foundation, Sports Authority of India, Army Sports Institute, 851 Lt Regt Artillery Centre, and all the media people. My heartfelt thanks to everyone who worked tirelessly behind the scenes-often unseen, but always felt.""To my training partners and fellow athletes, thank you for pushing me every single day. You turned pain into progress and struggle into strength. I would not be the athlete I am without you."

"To my family and friends -- my greatest blessing. You stood by me through injuries, disappointments, and long absences. Your prayers, patience, and love kept me standing when I felt broken. Every medal, every record, every achievement belongs to you," he continued.

Signing off, he said that as he steps away from the sport, he does it with "humility, gratitude, and peace."

"The track taught me discipline, resilience, and respect. Though I retire from racing, athletics will always live in my heart. Thank you for everything. Thank you for believing in me. Thank you, India. With love and gratitude, Jinson Johnson," he concluded. (ANI)

