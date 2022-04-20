New Delhi, Apr 20 (PTI) Olympian shooter Manu Bhaker, sprinter Dutee Chand and swimmer Srihari Nataraj are some of the big names to feature in the Khelo India University Games to be held in Bengaluru from April 24 to May 3.

Besides, the shooting duo of Divyansh Singh Panwar and Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar will also be seen in action in the event, which has been dubbed as "Green Games".

A total of 3,878 athletes from 189 universities from across the country will participate in the Games, where 20 disciplines will feature and a total of 275 gold medals will be up for grabs.

Two indigenous sports -- Yogasana and Mallakhamb will make their debut in the Games.

Sports Minister Anurag Thakur informed that Vice President Venkaiah Naidu and Home Minister Amit Shah will be the chief guests during the opening and closing ceremonies of the Games respectively.

"The large number of participants and the high level of technical conduct of the Games in state-of-the-art venues makes the Khelo India University Games one of the biggest University-level Games in the country," Thakur said in a press briefing.

"I am confident that these Games will throw up many more champions this year."

The minister further said that during the Games NADA will run an awareness campaign on doping for the athletes.

"NADA is going completely digital in terms of all its Information, Education, Communication (IEC) and also testing the Games app for paperless protocols by WADA.

"The athletes will be given awareness on doping through NADA to ensure that the Games are clean and fair."

Thakur also informed that his ministry has sanctioned Rs 34.97 crore for the conduct of the Games.

