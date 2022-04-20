Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings face off against each other in match 33 of the ongoing Indian Premier League 2022. The MI vs CSK clash in IPL 2022 will be played at the DY Patil Sports Stadium in Mumbai on April 21, 2022 (Thursday) at 07:30 PM as both teams are desperate for a win. Ahead of the IPL 2022 encounter, we bring you the MI vs CSK betting odds along with the favourites. MI vs CSK Preview.

Both Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings have had a dismal start to their season. They are the bottom two teams in the standings and are very much in danger of being knocked out of the playoff race. A defeat will see MI crash no longer able to make it to the top four while CSK could also suffer the same fate.

MI vs CSK Betting Odds and Tips

According to the bookmakers, Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings are placed even. Bet365 have not picked a favourite between the two sides as they have odds of 1.90 against them

MI vs CSK Win Predictions

According to Google Predictions, Both the teams have an equal chance of winning the game. Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings have 50 per cent odds in their favour. However, MI do lead the head-to-head record with 19 wins to CSK's 13.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 20, 2022 04:41 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).