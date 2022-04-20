Sao Paulo, April 20 : Brazilian football great Pele has been readmitted to hospital for ongoing cancer treatment, doctors said on Tuesday. The 81-year-old has undergone several sessions of chemotherapy in Sao Paulo since having a tumor removed from his colon last September. "Edson Arantes do Nascimento was admitted to the Israelita Albert Einstein hospital on Monday," doctors said, using Pele's full name. Melbourne Cricket Ground To Host Brazil-Argentina Football Friendly in June.

"His clinical condition is good and stable, and he should be discharged in the next few days," a hospital statement read. Widely regarded as one of the greatest players of all time, Pele scored a world record tally of 1,281 goals in a 1,363-match professional career that spanned 21 years, reports Xinhua. He was capped 91 times for Brazil, scoring 77 international goals.

