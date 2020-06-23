Lausanne [Switzerland], June 23 (ANI): On the occasion of Olympic Day, the International Olympic Committee on Tuesday joined hands with the United Nations and the World Health Organization to promote physical and mental health amid the coronavirus pandemic.

IOC said that Olympic athletes will deliver important public health information in the coming weeks, inspiring people to adopt or continue behaviours that will curtail the pandemic and provide resources that promote physical and mental health.

"Using the theme 'Healthy Together', partners and athletes will spotlight the collective effort and global collaboration needed to reduce the spread and impact of COVID-19," IOC said in a statement.

IOC President Thomas Bach said Olympic athletes will share the information and best practice that the world needs in the times of coronavirus pandemic.

"Sport can save lives. We have seen over the last few months just how important sport and physical activity are for health and well-being. And working together with WHO and the United Nations we can take another step together. Olympic athletes will share the information and best practice that the world needs now," Back said in a statement.

IOC said that the world is looking for global institutions to work together and for leaders to deliver reliable, credible information from sources they trust and the Olympic athletes can be the trusted messengers for this information.

Tedros Adhanom, Director-General of the World Health Organization, commented: "We are pleased to partner with the International Olympic Committee to spread important health messages that will save lives. Olympians will help us advocate for healthier populations to ensure that people are as resilient as our health systems must be to fight COVID-19."

Antonio Guterres, Secretary-General of the United Nations, added: "During this time of unprecedented challenges and change -- from the COVID-19 pandemic to the ongoing struggle for racial and social justice and the climate crisis -- there has never been a greater need for global solidarity and hope. The Olympic Movement and its athletes have always brought out the best in humanity, and the United Nations is pleased to work with the International Olympic Committee and the World Health Organization in calling on people everywhere to unite and be #HEALTHYTogether."

IOC said that the three organisations will work with local health authorities to share public health guidance and resources that inform and empower individuals to take appropriate actions and precautions. WHO will work with athletes to bring important information to populations where they live and where conditions may vary through digital platforms. (ANI)

