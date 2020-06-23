Lionel Messi will turn 33 on Wednesday. Born on June 24, 1987, Messi is among the all-time greatest footballers. The Argentina national has been part of Barcelona F.C. since his teenage days. In fact, he had relocated to Spain to join Barcelona at age 13 and made the debut for the club four years later in 2004. Now, everyone probably knows everything about Lionel Messi, who is widely regarded as G.O.A.T. (Greatest Of All Time). This information is for public records, and football fans would know it like the back of their hand. Ardent fans have grown up having their favourite idol's posters in bedrooms, have it as their desktop/laptop background wallpapers, mobile screen saver and so on. Yep, such is the craze. So, ahead of Lionel Messi's 33rd birthday, we bring you a collection of his images, H.D. wallpapers, Happy Birthday greetings, H.D. photos of Messi in Barcelona F.C. and Argentina National Team jersey and more, all for free download. Lionel Messi Birthday Special: Take a Look at 10 Lesser-Known Facts About the Argentine Genius.

A lot of us have grown up idolising a sportsperson. Sports has that kind of an impact. And Messi has been the best ambassador of the game. He has been a role model for millions and millions of fans, be it kids or teens or young adults. The six-time Ballon d'Or winner is often pitted against Cristiano Ronaldo, Portuguese footballer who plays for Juventus F.C. in Serie A. The rivalry and one-upmanship began when Ronaldo was playing for Real Madrid in Spanish La Liga giving tough competition to Messi's Barcelona. But despite leaving Cristiano Ronaldo's departure from La Liga, the contest between Messi and Ronaldo did not end. Fans and football pundits continue to debate on who's better – Messi or Ronaldo?

Coming back to Messi's fandom and his birthday celebrations, one can expect the social media to erupt with birthday greetings and positive messages for the Argentine. In fact, Messi would be playing on his birthday, a La Liga game against Athletic Bilbao. Now, there are reports of Barcelona pushing for fans' presence in June 30 match against Atletico Madrid, but the upcoming game will once again be played in front of empty seats keeping Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic safety and health guidelines in mind. While carrying 'Happy Birthday Lionel Messi' posters to the stadium is not possible, fans can always share them online along with positive messages for their favourite footballer.

Even the search engine platforms are constantly flooded with latest Lionel Messi images, Lionel Messi 2020, Lionel Messi background wallpapers, Lionel Messi mobile screen savers, Lionel Messi posters, Lionel Messi photo in Barcelona jersey, Lionel Messi photo in Argentina Jersey, Lionel Messi HD wallpapers and so on. So, here we present you with all of these requests along with Happy Birthday greetings and messages.

Happy Birthday Greetings for Lionel Messi!

A Very Happy Birthday, Legend. May Your Life Be Filled With Love, Dreams Come True and Happiness. Happy Birthday, Lionel Messi! You Are Indeed a Giant in The World of Sports. Thank You for Making Football What It Is Today! Wishing You the Best in All Your Future Endeavors. Happy Birthday, King Messi! On Your Birthday, I Thank God So Much for Your Life and for Packing So Much Talent Into You. May Your World Always Have Sunny Days. Happy Birthday, Messi! You Might Be Another Year Older Today, but You Are Still That Phenomenal Person Who I Have Oceans of Respect and Admiration For. May You Forever Keep Chalking Larger Than Life Accomplishments. Happy Birthday. All Hail You Today As You Turn a New Age! You Have Achieved So Much in Your Life Through Your Work. What a Legacy You Are Creating With Each New Game!

We hope all the Messi fans would be delighted seeing all the lovely photos and wallpapers for their idol. Go ahead and download them all for free. You can copy-paste birthday greetings and share it online on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and also set them as WhatsApp status, stories and so on. We wish Lionel Messi a very Happy Birthday from Team LatestLY.

