New Delhi, May 29: India's Olympic medallist wrestler Sakshi Malik expressed her disappointment after an FIR was filed against her and her fellow wrestlers Bajrang Punia, Vinesh Phogat and Sangeeta Phogat despite a peaceful protest at Jantar Mantar while Wrestling Federation chief (WFI) Brij Bhushan Singh is roaming freely despite facing severe charges of sexual assault.

"It takes seven days for Delhi Police to register an FIR against Brij Bhushan who sexually assaulted the wrestlers and it didn't even take seven hours to register an FIR against us for peacefully protesting. Has dictatorship started in this country? The whole world is watching how the government is treating its sports persons," tweeted Olympic medallist wrestler Sakshi Malik.

On Sunday, Sakshi Malik and her fellow wrestlers Bajrang Punia, Vinesh Phogat and Sangeeta Phogat were detained by Delhi Police while attempting to march to the new Parliament building where the protesting wrestlers planned to stage a demonstration. Wrestlers' Protest: All Detained Women Protestors Including Sakshi Malik, Vinesh Phogat and Sangeeta Phogat Released, Says Delhi Police.

'We Were Dragged to Buses', Says Sakshi Malik

#WATCH | Delhi | On yesterday's protest, their detention and FIR against them, wrestler Sakshee Malikkh says, "The situation yesterday was bad. We wanted to march peacefully but they didn't let us do that. There was barricading right from Jantar Mantar. They started pushing us… pic.twitter.com/gVwnhe6rbQ — ANI (@ANI) May 29, 2023

Earlier on Sunday, the protesting wrestlers who were trying to march towards the new Parliament from their site of protest at Jantar Mantar were stopped and detained by the security personnel in Delhi. Delhi Police earlier said that "unsocial elements" won't be allowed to enter the national capital to ensure smooth conduct of the inauguration ceremony of the new Parliament building, said DCP, Sonipat East Gaurav Rajpurohit. Vinesh Phogat, Sangeeta Phogat Smiling in Detention? Fake Photo of Protesting Wrestlers Suspected To Be Edited by AI App Goes Viral, Here's a Fact Check.

Delhi Police have registered FIR against protest organisers and others in connection with the scuffle that broke out at Jantar Mantar on Sunday. "A case has been registered against wrestlers Bajrang Punia, Sakshi Malik, Vinesh Phogat and other organisers of the protest. A few wrestlers had come to Jantar Mantar at night to protest, they were denied permission and were sent back," Delhi Police said.

FIR has been filed under Indian Penal Code (IPC) sections 147, 149, 186, 188, 332, 353, Section 3 of the PDPP Act, said Delhi Police. The wrestlers had announced that they planned to hold a women's Maha Panchayat in front of the new Parliament as part of their protest against Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) president Brij Bhushan who has been accused of sexually harassing women wrestlers. Seven women wrestlers have filed a police complaint against him.

