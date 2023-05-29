New Delhi, May 28 (IANS) All women wrestlers and protesters, who were detained on Sunday, have been released, a Delhi Police official said.

"Police have released women protestors including Sakshi Malik, Vinesh Phogat and Sangeeta Phogat," the police official said.

Malik had told IANS that they will go to Jantar Mantar and that their fight will go on till justice prevails.

Vinesh Phogat, Sakshee Malikkh & Others Detained, Delhi Police Files Case

However, police had said that protesters will not be allowed to head back to Jantar Mantar.

Earlier on Sunday, Olympian wrestlers Bajrang Punia, Malik and Phogat were taken to three different locations in the city by the Delhi Police after they were detained while trying to march towards the newly-constructed Parliament building as it was being inaugurated.

Police also dismantled their protest site at Jantar Mantar.

