Greater Noida (Uttar Pradesh) [India], April 26 (ANI): Introduction of golf in the Olympic Games back in 2016 after more than a 100-year gap has helped it shed the so-called elitist tag, Roger Bathurst, Chairman (Rules) of The R&A, said during the curtain raiser press conference for the Level 3 Tournament Administrators & Referees Seminar (TARS) here at the Jaypee Greens Golf & Spa Resort on Saturday.

"It is an enormous privilege to be here to organise the Level 3 TARS in India. A significant part of our mission is to promote the game of golf globally. I love the fact that the Olympics are making golf less elitist and more of a game for people; the game is growing. We're very pleased to see the game continue to grow throughout the world. And that's really the point of us being here and helping with the refereeing work in India. Last week, we were in Vietnam, discussing people from several countries in Southeast Asia. And in any way that the R&A can promote the game and by the use of rules education, we can do that, we find that very beneficial indeed towards the entire growth of the game," Roger Bathurst said during his address as quoted by the IGU press release.

Also Read | MI vs LSG Likely Playing XIs: Check Predicted Lineups With Impact Players for Mumbai Indians vs Lucknow Super Giants IPL 2025 Match 45.

Bathurst said that The R&A sees India as a territory with huge golf potential and to elevate the standard of golf, the standard of refereeing also needs to rise. In fact, 49 Indian referees and one from Bangladesh will be taking part in Level 3 TARS.

The two-day seminar cum certification exam will include interactive sessions on rules of refereeing, course marking, course set-up, local rules, practical demonstration, role play sessions, pace of play, score recording, suspension of play and course evacuation by esteemed experts.

Also Read | IND-W vs SL-W 1st ODI 2025 Preview: Likely Playing XI, Key Battles, H2H, and More About Sri Lanka Women vs India Women Tri-Nation Series Match 1.

The expert panel included Roger Bathurst - Chairman of The R&A Rules Committee, Jin Woo Kim - The R&A Assistant Director (Rules), Eddy Putra - former R&A Rules Committee advisory member, Henry Arabelo - Tournament Director of the Asia Pacific Golf Confederation and R Shyam Sunder - IGU Rules Director.

Speaking about hosting the inaugural Level 3 TARS in India, Brijinder Singh, President of the Indian Golf Union said: "Being the National Sports Federation recognized by the Ministry of Youth Affairs & Sports (MYAS) and International Golf Federation (IGF), the Indian Golf Union is fully committed to promoting the sport of golf to various nooks and corners of the sub-continent. One of the most important roles of the IGU is upskilling and certification of coaches and referees. Currently, we have 28 Level 3 certified active Indian referees, and we are confident that the 49 Indians taking the TARS exam this time will qualify for the same, which will be almost a 200% rise in the number of rule officials."

The Level 3 seminar serves as a crucial component of The R&A's Rules Education Programme, designed to equip candidates with the necessary skills and standards to function effectively as tournament officials or referees. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)