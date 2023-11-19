Ahmedabad, Nov 19 (PTI) India's World Cup dream ended in a nightmare on Sunday when Australia hammered the hosts by six wickets for a record sixth title victory at the world's largest cricket stadium here.

In what turned out to be a lopsided contest, this World Cup's best team India suffered their only bad day in the tournament, with their star-studded side not being able to make a strong impact.

Also Read | ‘We Will Cherish and Cheer for You, Always’: Congress Chief Mallikarjun Kharge Lauds Team India After Rohit Sharm’s ‘Men in Blue’ Lose ICC CWC 2023 Final Against Australia.

Travis Head struck a stunning 137 after taking a crucial catch to dismiss Rohit Sharma earlier in the game to be Australia's anchor, while Marnus Labuschagne struck an unbeaten 58.

Chasing 241 to win, Australia won with six wickets and seven overs to spare.

Also Read | Where is Next ODI Cricket World Cup in 2027? Which Country Will Host it? How Many Teams Will Participate?.

"So proud of this Australian team and crew. So much goes into achieving what they have. To win another World Cup in the manner and circumstance they have is one of the finest victories in our sporting history I reckon. Time to celebrate," wrote Australia's former wicketkeeper and World Cup winner Adam Gilchrist on X (formerly Twitter).

"Congratulations to Australia on a 6th ICCCWC title. Never discount them. An elite sporting culture and dominance continues (sic)," wrote former West Indies bowler Ian Bishop.

"Congratulations Australia for becoming the world champions. Aussies Aussie Aussie oi oi oi," wrote Pakistan legend Wasim Akram while tagging his Australian wife Shaneira.

"Heartbreak for India but Rohit and his men must hold their heads high for a memorable run at the World Cup. One defeat does not define this team. Congrats to Australia for being crowned World Cup champions for a sixth time, and to Travis Head for a blistering century," wrote former India batter VVS Laxman, who has also been the head coach of the team at various stages.

"Rohit will be bitterly disappointed now, but he should be proud of how he and the boys played throughout the last seven weeks," Laxman added.

"As I've said we are a champion team irrespective. So chin up boys….Many many congrats to Australia!" said former India player Gautam Gambhir.

"Incredible effort, Team India! Your extraordinary performance has truly stirred the hearts of the nation, filling us with immense pride. Congratulations to the Australian cricket team for their well-deserved victory," wrote former India spin bowler Amit Mishra.

India all-rounder Suresh Raina, who was a member of the 2011 World Cup winning side expressed, "It's a heart-break moment for me and the entire country but all I can say is one team deserved to be the world champion and that was Australia. Wish we would have been celebrating tonight."

Former India batter and commentator Sanjay Manjrekar said, "India were brilliant in this WC. Aus were brilliant in the finals. Starting with a great decision at the toss. bowled like champs ,fielded like Champs & then finally batted like Champs. India is the best team in the world but sadly they don't have the cup to show for it."

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)