Indian cricket team suffered a six-wicket loss in the final of ICC World Cup 2023 against Australia. Team India entered the final as unbeaten but were outplayed by Australia. Like fans, Indian cricket team apparently was dejected after the defeat as well. PM Narendra Modi, who attended the final in Ahmedabad, visited the Indian dressing room post defeat and consoled the team. While holding captain Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli's hands, PM said "muskuraiye, desh aapko dekh raha hai." He further complimented the team for their impressive World Cup 2023 campaign as he interacted with coach Rahul Dravid, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammed Shami and other players. 'We Will Bounce back' Mohammed Shami Pens Down Heartfelt Message, Thanks PM Narendra Modi For Visiting Team India Dressing Room After ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 Final.

Watch Video

#WATCH | Prime Minister Narendra Modi met Team India in their dressing room after the ICC World Cup Finals at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, Gujarat on 19th November. The PM spoke to the players and encouraged them for their performance throughout the tournament. (Video:… pic.twitter.com/ZqYIakoIIj — ANI (@ANI) November 21, 2023

