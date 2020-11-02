Bhubaneswar, Nov 2 (PTI) Star sprinter Dutee Chand has been awarded an out-of-turn promotion in the Odisha Mining Corporation, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik said on Monday, months after the athlete and the state government got embroiled in a controversy over financial assistance.

Patnaik was speaking after inaugurating three state-of-the-art sports facilities in the state.

"Out-of-turn promotion has been given to Dutee Chand in OMC in recognition for her sporting achievements," Patnaik said.

In July, the Odisha government had revealed that it has provided financial assistance of Rs 4.09 crore to Dutee since 2015, a claim the sprinter contested on the ground that it included Rs 3 crore prize money for winning Asian Games medals.

The state government's statement came soon after Dutee tried to douse the controversy that erupted when she put her BMW car on sale.

She had clarified she was selling her luxury car not to fund her training but because the vehicle's maintenance cost is beyond her after reports to the contrary.

The Odisha government had appointed Dutee as a Group-A level officer in Odisha Mining Corporation (OMC) which "provided Rs 29 lakh support for her training and financial incentives".

Dutee had also objected to that claim of the government, saying the amount included her salary.

The government had said the 24-year-old drew a gross salary of Rs 84,604 per month from OMC in contradiction to her claim that she gets Rs 60,000.

