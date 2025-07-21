Mumbai, July 21: Mitchell Owen marked his international debut with a half-century and a wicket to help Australia to a three-wicket win in the Twenty20 cricket series opener against West Indies. Owen shared an 80-run fifth-wicket stand off 40 deliveries with Cameron Green, who scored 51 off 26 balls, to put Australia on course to reach the victory target of 190 with seven balls to spare on Sunday. Mitchell Owen Becomes Third Australian Batter To Score Half-Century on T20I Debut, Achieves Feat During WI vs AUS 1st T20I 2025.

After being sent in to bat and making a flying start, West Indies was restricted to 189-8 after losing four wickets for five runs off the last nine balls. Australian fast bowler Ben Dwarshuis returned a career-best 4-36, taking three wickets in four deliveries — Jason Holder blocked a hat-trick ball but was out next delivery — in the next-to-last over of the West Indies innings.

The top four West Indies batters all got starts, with Roston Chase plundering 60 from 32 deliveries before he was caught in the deep off Dwarshuis' bowling to end a 91-run second-wicket partnership with Shai Hope (55) in the 13th over. Another win has given Australia, coming off a 3-0 test series sweep, an early lead in the five-game T20 series. Glenn Maxwell Reaches 7,000 International Runs For Australia Across Formats, Achieves Feat During WI vs AUS 1st T20I 2025.

Owen, a Tasmanian allrounder who opened the batting with success for the Hobart Hurricanes in the domestic T20 league last season, joined David Warner and Ricky Ponting as Australians who've scored a half-century on debut in the format.

“Firstly happy we got the win — it was nice to contribute,” he said. “Just nice to be mentioned with those class players.”

