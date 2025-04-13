Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], April 13 (ANI): Devdutt Padikkal etched his name in the history books by emerging as just the second Indian player after batting maestro Virat Kohli to aggregate 1000-plus runs for the Royal Challengers Bengaluru in the cash-rich Indian Premier League (IPL).

Padikkal played his part in Bengaluru's success over the Royals in Jaipur with his swift yet composed 40* to steer the Royal Challengers to a commanding 9-wicket triumph on an action-packed Sunday.

Also Read | IPL 2025: Abhishek Sharma Confirms When He Wrote 'This is for Orange Army' Century Celebration Note.

With another handy contribution, the young southpaw became just the second player for RCB to cross the 1000-run mark in the cash-rich league after franchise stalwart Virat Kohli. In 35 appearances, Padikkal boasts 1003 runs, averaging 30.39 while striking at 126.64.

Virat sits at the tip of the summit of top-run-getters for RCB and in the IPL. Virat, who burst into the scene in the tournament's inaugural edition back in 2008, has stayed faithful to Bengaluru, made 258 appearances and flaunts 8252 runs at an average of 39.10, with 58 fifties and eight centuries.

Also Read | Newcastle United vs Manchester United Lineups: Check Predicted Starting XIs For EPL 2024-25 Match at St. James’ Park.

The 18th edition of the IPL marked Padikkal's homecoming. He returned to the Royal Challengers after spending three seasons away from his beloved side. Padikkal moved out of Bengaluru in 2022 and spent two seasons with the Rajasthan Royals and then a sole season with the Lucknow Super Giants in the last edition.

In RCB's pursuit of a 174-run target, Philip Salt went berserk in the powerplay to set the tempo of the chase. While Virat played the anchor's role, Salt ripped Rajasthan's frail bowling attack to put RCB in the driver's seat.

After Salt returned to the dressing room with a rapid 65 from 33 deliveries against the run of play, Padikkal joined hands with Virat to guide RCB through the chase. Virat and Padikkal raised an unbeaten 83-run partnership for the second wicket as RCB cruised to a comfortable 9-wicket success.

The 'Chase Master', Virat, returned to the dressing room with an unbeaten 62 from 45 deliveries, his third fifty in the ongoing edition of the IPL and his 100th fifty in the T20s. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)