Lahore [Pakistan], April 3 (ANI): After defeating Australia in the third and final ODI, Pakistan skipper Babar Azam lauded his team players for their effort.

Haris Rauf and Mohammad Wasim Jr's respective three-wicket haul, followed by Babar Azam's unbeaten ton, helped Pakistan in defeating Australia by nine wickets in the third and final ODI, here at Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore.

Also Read | CSK vs PBKS IPL 2022 Dream11 Team: Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Robin Uthappa and Other Key Players You Must Pick in Your Fantasy Playing XI.

"We will take the car for a round or two (smiles). You need confidence after losing the first game. The credit goes to the players as they took responsibility and showed good efforts with the ball and the bat," said Babar Azam in a post-match presentation.

"When you get early wickets, there is pressure on the opposition. Almost every bowler of ours executed their plans. There is pressure but you should your game. I try to take most of the pressure and back my boys," he added.

Also Read | GT vs DC Stat Highlights, IPL 2022: Shubman Gill, Lockie Ferguson Help Gujarat Titans Maintain Winning Start With Victory Over Delhi Capitals.

With this win, Pakistan claimed victory in the three-match ODI series against Australia, with a lead of 2-1.

Chasing 211, Pakistan lost an early wicket of Fakhar Zaman at 24/1, who got caught by Labuschagne on Nathan Ellis' delivery. Later, skipper Babar Azam came to the crease with Imam-ul-Haq and the duo thrashed the Australian bowlers at every corner of the ground.

Babar scored 109* and Imam played an unbeaten knock of 89 runs and took Pakistan to the nine-wicket victory in just 37.5 overs. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)