Karachi [Pakistan], March 13 (ANI): Top knocks by Usman Khawaja and Alex Carey provided Australia with a stronghold on Day 2 of the second Test against Pakistan here at National Stadium on Saturday.

At Stumps on Day 2, Australia's score read at 505/8, with Mitchell Starc and Pat Cummins currently standing unbeaten at the crease.

Resuming the second day at 251/3, Khawaja continued with his lethal form along with Nathan Lyon. The duo thrashed the Pakistan bowlers and took the score to 300. Lyon was then dismissed by Faheem Ashraf for 38 runs.

Travis Head then joined Khawaja and tried to stitch a partnership but he was sent back by Sajid Khan, leaviung the team's total at 347/5. Following his dismissal, Khawaja also fell prey in the hand sof Sajid Khan, after playing an outstanding knock of 160 runs.

Later, Cameron Green played a brief knock along with Carey and took Australia's score to 400 run-mark. Green departed after he was bowled by Nauman Ali.

Starc (28) and Carey (93) then started with their blistering form and took their side's total to 500-run mark. Carey and then bowled out by Babar Azam. The day ended with Starc and Cummins standing at the crease with Australia's score at 505/8.

Brief score: Australia 505/8 (Usman Khawaja 160, Alex Carey 93; Faheem Ashraf 2-55) vs Pakistan. (ANI)

