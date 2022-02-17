Christchurch [New Zealand], February 17 (ANI): Pakistan women's cricket team held their first training session for the ICC ODI World Cup on Thursday after completing the New Zealand government-mandated isolation in Christchurch.

The side had a fielding session at Canterbury Country Cricket Association ground in Rangiora.

Pakistan women's team will be based in Christchurch till March 3, and will play two warm-up matches against New Zealand on February 27 at Bert Sutcliff Oval and Bangladesh on March 2 at Lincoln, before flying to Tauranga where they will open their ICC Women's Cricket World Cup 2022 campaign against India on March 6 at Bay Oval.

"Every girl is very excited to be back on the field to resume preparations for the World Cup. We will be using these session to get acclimatise with the conditions," Pakistan batter Javeria Khan told PCB Digital.

"In New Zealand, it is important to get familiar with the wind and grounds, before you enter the competition," she further said.

"Whenever we step on the field to play for Pakistan, it is a matter of great honour and pride. World Cup is a big event and has a lot of prestige attached to it. I want to score a lot of runs, and those runs which help my side win. Each individual is eager to do well, and the team is looking in great shape. We have good combinations and they will surely translate into good performances," Javeria Khan added.

Pakistan squad: Bismah Maroof (captain), Nida Dar (vice-captain), Aiman Anwar, Aliya Riaz, Anam Amin, Diana Baig, Fatima Sana, Ghulam Fatima, Javeria Khan, Muneeba Ali, Nahida Khan, Nashra Sandhu, Omaima Sohail, Sidra Amin and Sidra Nawaz

The winners of the ICC Women's Cricket World Cup 2022 will take home USD 1.32 million in prize money, double the amount awarded to the 2017 victors.

The runners-up of the tournament, which takes place in New Zealand from March 4 to April 3, will earn USD 600,000 - an increase of USD 270,000 from when India finished runners-up to England last time.

In the upcoming World Cup, every team will play each other once in the round-robin group stage, with the 28 games played across six host cities in New Zealand. (ANI)

