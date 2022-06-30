Islamabad, Jun 30 (AP) Five Pakistan cricketers, including all-format captain Babar Azam, were awarded both red and white-ball central contracts by the Pakistan Cricket Board on Thursday.

It is the first time that the PCB has introduced separate central contracts in both test and shorter formats of the game which come into effect from Friday for the next 12 months.

Opening batter Imam-ul-Haq, wicketkeeper Mohammad Rizwan along with fast bowlers Shaheen Shah Afridi and Hasan Ali are the other players who were awarded contracts in both red and white-ball cricket. AP

