After a clean sweep against Ireland, India (IND) return to action against Derbyshire (DER). The Men in Blue take on the English side for a warm-up game in the shortest international format ahead of their three-match T20I series against England. So fans searching for DER vs IND Dream11 Team Prediction tips can scroll down below for details. Pakistan’s Shan Masood To Captain Derbyshire Against India in a T20 Warm-up Match.

With most of the team facing England in the rescheduled Test, India have named the same side from the Ireland series for the warm-up games. Hardik Pandya will be hoping that his team can continue their undefeated run under his leadership while Derbyshire will aim to register an upset.

DER vs IND, Dream11 Team Prediction: Wicket-Keepers - Brooke Guest (DER), Sanju Samson (IND) can be the keepers.

DER vs IND, Dream11 Team Prediction: Batsmen - Leus du Plooy (DER), Suryakumar Yadav (IND) could be named as the batters.

DER vs IND, Dream11 Team Prediction: All-Rounders - Matt McKiernan (DER), Luis Reece (DER), Hardik Pandya (IND), Axar Patel (IND) can be named as the all-rounders.

DER vs IND, Dream11 Team Prediction: Bowlers - George Scrimshaw (DER), Bhuvneshwar Kumar (IND), Umran Malik (IND) can be selected as the bowlers.

DER vs IND, Dream11 Team Prediction: Brooke Guest (DER), Sanju Samson (IND), Leus du Plooy (DER), Suryakumar Yadav (IND), Matt McKiernan (DER), Luis Reece (DER), Hardik Pandya (IND), Axar Patel (IND), George Scrimshaw (DER), Bhuvneshwar Kumar (IND), Umran Malik (IND).

Hardik Pandya (IND) can be named as the captain of your side while Axar Patel (IND) can be selected as the vice-captain.

