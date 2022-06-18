Karachi, Jun 18 (PTI) Seven members of the Pakistan Cycling team will be participating at the Asian Elite and Junior Cycling Championships after getting their visas issued by the Indian embassy in Islamabad.

"Our squad including five cyclists and two officials left via Wagah border yesterday for the championships," Secretary-General of the Pakistan Cycling Federation Moazzam Khan Khair told PTI.

Also Read | Dinesh Karthik Admits ‘It Was Tough for Me To Come to Terms With Being Dropped, But I Was Very Bull-Headed’.

He said only one official of the PCF who was to accompany the delegation had not been issued a visa.

"The good thing is the rest of our applications were all accepted and processed," he said.

Also Read | Halle Open 2022: World No.1 Daniil Medvedev Sets Up Semifinal Against Home Favourite Oscar Otte.

The championships got underway on Saturday in New Delhi with five Pakistani cyclists set to take part in events from June 19.

The Asian meet, an Olymic qualifier, is the first major cycling event after the pandemic and a lot of ranking points will be up for grabs during the event.

Khair feels there is a need to set up a mechanism where visa applications from Pakistani athletes and officials invited for regional or Internatinal sporting events to India can be fast tracked.

There have been instances in the past where Pakistani athletes have not been issued visas on various grounds for international events in India due to the tense political and diplomatic relations between the two countries. PTI

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)