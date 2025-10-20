Rawalpindi [Pakistan], October 20 (ANI): Pakistan were 259/5 at the stump on Day 1 of the second Test against South Africa at Rawalpindi with Saud Shakeel and Salman Agha on the crease.

Pakistan is leading the two match series 1-0 after winning the first Test by 93 runs at at Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore last week.

Also Read | ‘You Are Going to Be An All-Format Great’ Rohit Sharma Tells Nitish Kumar Reddy While Handing All-Rounder ODI Debut Cap Before IND vs AUS 1st ODI 2025 (Watch Video).

Opener Abdullah Shafique and Pakistan captain Shaan Masood scored half-centuries after Pakistan won the toss and opted to bat first.

Imam-ul-Haq was dismissed for 17 by South African spinner Simon Harmer before Shafique and Masood stitched a 111-run partnership for the second wicket.

Also Read | Sri Lanka Women vs Bangladesh Women Free Live Streaming Online of ICC Women's Cricket World Cup 2025: How To Watch SL-W vs BAN-W CWC Match Free Live Telecast in India?.

Shafique contributing a well-made 57 off 146 balls, including four boundaries, before getting out.

Babar Azam fell to Keshav Maharaj after scoring 16 off 22 balls, featuring three boundaries.

At Tea, Pakistan were 177/3, with Masood looking in control. He, however, was dismissed in the final session after a solid 87 off 176 balls, which included two fours and three sixes. Mohammad Rizwan added 19 runs before being dismissed on the final wicket of the day.

Saud Shakeel remained unbeaten on 42 off 105 deliveries, while Salman Agha was 10 not out from 25 balls at stumps.

For South Africa, Keshav Maharaj and Simon Harmer claimed two wickets each, while pacer Kagiso Rabada picked up 1/41. Pakistan will look to build on their foundation on Day 2 and set a challenging total for the Proteas. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)