Karachi, Mar 11 (PTI) The Pakistan Kabaddi Federation (PKF) on Thursday said it has invited its Indian counterparts to send their national team for a three-nation international tournament in the country in April.

Chaudhary Shafay Hussain, the president of the PKF, said after a general council meeting that the tournament, named Guru Nanak Friendship Cup, would be held in Lahore next month.

Also Read | Kylian Mbappe Shares Post Celebrating Real Madrid’s Victory Against Atletico Madrid in UEFA Champions League 2024-25 Round of 16 (See Post).

"We have also invited India to send its team to Pakistan for this event," he said.

Iran would be the third side in the tournament, he added.

Also Read | Why Was Julian Alvarez’s Penalty Cancelled By VAR? Here’s the Reason of Atletico Madrid Forward’s Spot-Kick Getting Disallowed During Shoot-Out Against Real Madrid in UEFA Champions League 2024-25.

"We believe that sports can play a big role in improving relations between Pakistan and India," Hussain said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)