Cape Town (South Africa), Jan 4 (AP) South Africa racked up 615 runs thanks to Ryan Rickelton's career-best 259 then reduced Pakistan to 64-3 by stumps on day two Saturday of the second test at Newlands.

Pakistan, already a batter short after Saim Ayub broke his ankle in the field on Friday, trails by 551 runs.

Fast bowler Kagiso Rabada found the outside edges of captain Shan Masood and Saud Shakeel while Marco Jansen uprooted the off-stump of Kamran Ghulam to leave Pakistan 20-3 in the ninth over.

But Babar Azam, who filled the opener's slot in the absence of Ayub, was unbeaten on 31 off 77 balls with Mohammad Rizwan 9 not out.

Rickelton's sublime 10-hour innings included 29 fours and four sixes. The left-hander posted South Africa's first test double century in eight years.

But he took a back seat when South Africa resumed the day on 316-4 as Kyle Verreynne showcased an array of shots and scored exactly 100, his fourth test hundred. Verreynne dominated the 148-run stand with Rickelton as Pakistan struggled to separate the pair.

Pakistan struck in the fourth over of the morning when David Bedingham edged Mohammad Abbas and gave Rizwan his fifth catch behind the wickets.

Verreynne survived two early lbw reviews before scoring briskly against a tiring Pakistan attack. South Africa added 113 runs in the first session for the loss of only Bedingham.

Rickelton, resuming on 176, quietly reached his double century off 265 balls when he tapped left-arm fast bowler Mir Hamza in the covers for a single. Rickelton celebrated his highest first-class score by raising both arms to acknowledge the applause of his teammates and the crowd.

After lunch, Verreynne completed his hundred — South Africa's third of the innings beside Temba Bavuma's 106 on Friday — off 144 balls with nine fours and five sixes with a single against Abbas to point. He was out going for a slog sweep against Salman Ali Agha and holed out at deep midwicket.

Rickelton and Jansen then combined for 86 for the seventh wicket until Rickelton's long innings ended when he top-edged Hamza to third slip just before tea.

Jansen continued to flay Pakistan's seam attack, smashing eight fours and three sixes in 62 off 54 balls. No. 9 Keshav Maharaj added 40 off 35 before South Africa was all out.

Abbas led Pakistan with 3-94. (AP)

