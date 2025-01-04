Barcelona suffered a recent slump in the La Liga 2024-25 after being in a great run of form and leading the La Liga 2024-25 points table for a significant time of the first leg. They have lost their last two games in the La Liga and are placed in the third position behind Real Madrid and Atletico Madrid now. Hansi Flick will have concerns when Barcelona kickoff their Copa del Rey 2024-25 campaign against Barbastro. Lamine Yamal is out injured and there has been a lot of drama and uncertainty about the registration of Dani Olmo. There is also an uncertainty whether Iñaki Peña will continue between the posts, or whether new recruit Wojciech Szczęsny will given the nod in the cup. According to Hansi Flick, no decision has been made in that regard. Real Madrid Becomes First Team to Register 5000 Points in Spanish League, Achieves Feat With Win Over Valencia in La Liga 2024-25.

Barbastro from Huesca, Aragon, reached the round for the very time last season, and the prize was a game against Barça. This year, the fourth-tier side have managed to repeat the trick, and coincidentally, they have ended up being drawn against the Catalan giants yet again. Barbastro have already eliminated first division Espanyol 2-0 to get this far, and the game against Barça last season is all the proof that's needed to realise that this will be no easy ride for Barça. They scored two goals against the Catalan side and forced them to the wire.

When is Barbastro vs Barcelona Copa del Rey 2024-25 Football Match? Date Time and Venue

Barcelona will clash with Barbastro in their round of 32 encounter in the La Liga 2024-25 on Saturday, January 05. The Barbastro vs Barcelona match is set to be played at the Campo Municipal de Deportes, Barbastro, Spain and it will start at 11:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where to Get Live Telecast of Barbastro vs Barcelona Copa del Rey 2024-25 Football Match?

Unfortunately, there is no official broadcast partner for Copa del Rey 2024-25 in India. Hence, fans in India will not be able to watch Barbastro vs Barcelona live telecast on any TV channel. For Barbastro vs Barcelona online viewing options, read below. La Liga 2024–25: Valencia With New Coach Carlos Corberan Plays Real Madrid Nearly Two Months After Postponement.

How to Get Live Streaming of Barbastro vs Barcelona, Copa del Rey 2024-25 Football Match?

FanCode is the new official streaming partner of Copa del Rey 2024-25 in India. Fans in India can watch the Barbastro vs Barcelona live streaming online on the FanCode World website for a subscription pass. Barcelona is likely to dominate the game and secure a victory here.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 04, 2025 09:11 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).