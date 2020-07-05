New Delhi [India], July 5 (ANI): Former Australia spinner Brad Hogg said that Pakistan is the best team to defeat India at home in a Test series.

The spinner said that Pakistan has a potent bowling lineup and this can benefit the side in defeating India at their own backyard.

"Well, I think the best team to defeat India at home at the moment would be Pakistan because they have got a very strong pace unit and have got some good spinners. They also have depth in their batting and they know the Indian conditions quite well," Hogg said in a video posted on his official YouTube channel.

However, the spinner said that Pakistan cannot tour India, so the next best team to defeat India at their home soil would be Australia.

"Pakistan can't go to India. So the next best team is Australia. With Steve Smith, David Warner, and Marcus Labuschagne in our batting line-up and a bowling attack which is equally capable, we can beat India in India over the next couple of years," Hogg said.

India and Pakistan last played a match during the 2019 World Cup, and the Men in Blue were able to maintain their undefeated streak against the arch-rival in World Cup cricket.

In June this year, Pakistan Cricket Board's CEO Wasim Khan had also said that cricket fans in both India and Pakistan should forget about bilateral cricket action for a while.

India and Australia are slated to take on each other in a four-match Test series later this year. The series is slated to begin from December 3 at Brisbane.

Both teams will also be locking horns in a day-night Test at Adelaide as well.

India currently sits on top of the World Test Championship standings while Australia is in second place.

In terms of ICC rankings, Australia is at the pole position while India is in the third position. (ANI)

