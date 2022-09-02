Sharjah, Sep 2 (PTI) Pakistan mauled Hong Kong by 155 runs in a must-win group league game to enter the Super 4 stage of the Asia Cup here on Friday.

Sent into bat, Mohammad Rizwan and Fakhar Zaman scored fifties to guide Pakistan to a commanding 193 for two.

Rizwan remained unbeaten on 78 not out off 57 balls, while Zaman scored 53 off 41 balls.

Ehsan Khan (2/28) picked up two wickets for Hong Kong.

Pakistan then produced a lethal bowling display to bundle out Hong Kong for 38 in 10.4 overs.

Shahdab Khan (4/8) was the pick of the bowlers for Pakistan.

Brief Scores:

Pakistan: 193 for 2 in 20 overs (Mohammad Rizwan 78 not out, Fakhar Zaman 53; Ehsan Khan 2/28).

Hong Kong: 38 all out in 10.4 overs (Nizakat Khan 8; Shadab Khan 4/8, Mohammad Nawaz 3/5).

