New Delhi [India], August 2 (ANI): Pakistan's home series against Ireland has been postponed to 2027 due to scheduling concerns, according to ESPNcricinfo.

The white-ball series, which was placed in the September-October window later in the year, comprising three T20Is and three ODIs, will no longer be held.

Also Read | Colombia vs Brazil, Copa America Femenina 2025 Final Live Streaming Online in India: How To Watch COL-W vs BRA-W Football Match Live Telecast on TV & Score Updates in IST?.

The series was initially announced in May 2024. At the time, it was expected to take place in the early part of Pakistan's home season in 2025.

The series against Ireland was scheduled for September-October when the PCB issued its official season schedule.

Also Read | Inter Miami vs Necaxa, Leagues Cup 2025 Live Streaming Online in India: How to Watch Football Match Live Telecast on TV & Score Updates in IST?.

However, that window has become increasingly congested for Pakistan, which is currently playing a white-ball series against the West Indies. At the end of this month, they take part in a tri-series against UAE and Afghanistan.

"We wanted to balance content and planning better across the two seasons. It made more sense for us both to spread the fixtures further out as we already have substantial content leading into the Asia Cup and then the World Cup," a PCB official said as quoted from ESPNcricinfo.

With the T20 World Cup occurring early the following year, Pakistan has a jam-packed white-ball schedule this season.

They have made no attempt to conceal their intention to participate in as much T20 cricket as they can. They first raised the number of T20Is to a home series against Bangladesh at the expense of ODIs, but scheduling difficulties forced them to cancel it.

They were also understood to be keen to turn the ongoing series against West Indies into a T20-only series. In addition, the T20I series against Afghanistan will now be a tri-series, adding further short-form fixtures to their calendar, according to ESPNcricinfo. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)