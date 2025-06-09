London [UK], June 9 (ANI): Former Pakistan captain Sana Mir and England's wicketkeeper-batter Sarah Taylor were the two women cricketers who were inducted into the ICC Hall of Fame during a ceremony in London on Monday.

The highest wicket-taker in ODIs and the second-highest in T20Is among Pakistan women, Mir was also the first Pakistan woman cricketer to pick up 100 ODI wickets, as per the ICC official website.

Also Read | MS Dhoni, Matthew Hayden, Sarah Taylor Among Seven Legendary Cricketers Inducted Into ICC's Hall of Fame.

In a career spanning 15 years, where she captained for eight years, Mir picked up 150 wickets in 121 ODIs and 89 wickets in 106 T20Is, scoring 1630 and 820 runs respectively. Her best year was 2014, where she collected 21 wickets in 11 ODIs, while leading the team to an Asian Games gold medal, a feat she had achieved in 2010 as well, an year after being appointed as captain.

On the other hand, Taylor's international career spanned just short of 13 years, and the stylish wicket-keeper batter produced many records and milestones throughout her time in an England shirt. She amassed a total of 226 appearances and tallied a whopping 6533 international runs to sit high up the charts on the team's all-time scoring list behind current national coach and long-time confidant Charlotte Edwards.

Also Read | French Open 2025 Winners: List of Champions at Roland Garros.

Sarah Taylor expressed her feelings after being included in the ICC Hall of Fame

"Being inducted into the ICC Hall of Fame is one of the best moments of my life and truly feels like a dream come true. Women's cricket has been thriving in recent years, and receiving this award during such a significant time makes it even more special. I am grateful to the members of the ICC Hall of Fame selection panel for this recognition," she said upon being bestowed with the honour. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)