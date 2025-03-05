Mumbai, Mar 5 (PTI) Reigning champion Pankaj Advani on Wednesday recorded a 4-1 win over Telangana's Himanshu Jain in a round of 32 contest of the CCI Snooker Classic here.

Advani, who is representing PSPB, lost the first frame but bounced back with breaks of 61 in the third frame and 71 in the fifth frame to underline his title hopes, recording a 4-1 (43-77, 72-56, 80(61)-33, 64-51, 80(71)-6) victory.

Advani has won the tournament's last two editions.

In another game, India No 3 and PSPB's Aditya Mehta beat Karnataka's Yogesh Kumar 4-3 (42-77, 53-86(40), 57-41, 60(41)-49, 87(87)-10, 24-68, 115(66)-8).

Ishpreet Singh Chadha, who has been competing in the pro snooker circuit in UK, defeated Railways' E Pandurangaiah 4-1.

Ishpreet compiled sizeable breaks of 51 (1st frame), 84 (2nd), 105 (3rd) and 84 (5th) to complete a 81-9, 84-1, 115-4, 44-95, 84-25 win and to cruise into the round of 16.

